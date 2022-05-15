Couple held, 36 kg ganja seized

They were carrying the contraband for an unknown person

Kodad police of Suryapet on Sunday arrested a man and a woman, waiting at the bus station to take a bus to Hyderabad, and seized 36 kilograms of ganja from them.

They reportedly collected the contraband in Bhubaneswar and were to deliver the package to a person in Mumbai.

Police identified the couple as Surat Shetty and Jyotsna Rani Behera of Bhubaneswar. It was learnt that the man suffered a leg injury recently after their marriage and lost his livelihood.

Delivering ganja to Mumbai on commission basis was suggested to them by an unknown person, and the couple had taken it up in order to make money for the surgery, the police said.

Police estimated that the seized ganja was worth about ₹6 lakh. A case was opened for investigation.