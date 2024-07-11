GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple hacked to death in Warangal district

The daughter and son of the deceased couple sustained grievous injuries. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Published - July 11, 2024 12:04 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

In a horrific double murder, a couple was hacked to death by a youth for opposing his alleged proposal to marry their 19-year-old daughter on the pretext of love at Padaharu Chinthala Thanda in Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The youth identified as Mekala Banny alias Nagaraju of a neighbouring village allegedly attacked the couple identified as 48-year-old B Shiva, and 42-year-old Suguna, with a sharp-edged weapon in front of their house. The duo died of bleeding injuries on the spot.

The daughter and son of the deceased couple sustained grievous injuries when the youth attacked them before fleeing. They were rushed to a hospital in Warangal where their condition was stated to be stable.

Banny allegedly nursed a grudge against the couple for refusing to accept his proposal to marry their daughter whom he loved, sources said.

The villagers of Chinthala Thanda were left shattered following the gruesome double murder. The incident sparked outrage with the angry relatives of the deceased couple demanding stricter punishment for the accused. A police picket has been set up in the village following the horrific incident.

