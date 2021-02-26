Couple found dead

An unmarried young couple was found dead at the Pedda Cheruvu village tank limits of Kodad in the district on Friday.
Morning-walkers, who saw some clothes and a bag on the embankment, alerted officials, and soon a search was carried out with the help of expert swimmers. Aadhaar and other identification material at the scene helped identify the victims.
Local police said that their parents had filed separate missing complaints.
According to preliminary reports, the couple from Laxmipuram had been seeing each other for some time, but were afraid about consent from respective families. It was suspected that they jumped into the tank together.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem to Kodad area hospital.
(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)
