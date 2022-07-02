Couple found dead on railway tracks in Telangana
The bodies of a man and woman, suspected to be in their mid-20s, were found on the railway tracks near Ghatkesar railway station on Friday.
Police could not gather any details from the scene. It was suspected to be a case of suicide though no note was found.
According to the Government Railway Police, the incident was reported by a loco pilot at around 9.30 a.m.
The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital. A probe was opened.
(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline, 040 6620 2000).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.