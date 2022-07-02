Telangana

Couple found dead on railway tracks in Telangana

The bodies of a man and woman, suspected to be in their mid-20s, were found on the railway tracks near Ghatkesar railway station on Friday.

Police could not gather any details from the scene. It was suspected to be a case of suicide though no note was found.

According to the Government Railway Police, the incident was reported by a loco pilot at around 9.30 a.m.

The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital. A probe was opened.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline, 040 6620 2000).


