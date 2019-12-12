Couple found dead in agricultural field

A couple, presumed to be lovers, allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide and their bodies were found in an agricultural field, police said. The incident took place at Kutigal village under Cheriyal police station limits late on Wednesday night.

According to police, Ch. Ashwini (28) was married to Bhaskar. She fell in love with one Ch. Ramakrishna and both of them eloped two days ago and returned to the village on Wednesday. They were informed that a case was registered against them. Fearing consequences, both of them consumed pesticide. Their bodies were found on Thursday morning and shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Cheriyal police registered a case and are investigating.

There is always someone to listen at +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.