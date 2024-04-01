Couple found dead at their residence in Kondapur  

April 01, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple was found dead at their residence in Masjid Banda of Kondapur in the wee hours of Saturday.

Rohith Kumar, 23, a native of Bihar, and K Prithi, 23, a native of Chhattisgarh, were staying in a live-in relationship in a rented house in Masjid Banda for the past 6-8 months. The two were working with a grocery delivery major here in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, a quarrel broke out between the two over relationship issues late on Friday night after which the woman consumed poison while the man hanged himself to death.

“The owner of the house first saw the bodies and filed a complaint with the Gachibowli police following which their co-workers also reached out to the cops,” the official informed.

Their bodies were immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem following which they were handed over to the families for final rites.

The Gachibowli police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPc.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.