GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple found dead at their residence in Kondapur  

April 01, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A couple was found dead at their residence in Masjid Banda of Kondapur in the wee hours of Saturday.

Rohith Kumar, 23, a native of Bihar, and K Prithi, 23, a native of Chhattisgarh, were staying in a live-in relationship in a rented house in Masjid Banda for the past 6-8 months.  The two were working with a grocery delivery major here in Hyderabad.

According to officials, a quarrel broke out between the two over relationship issues late on Friday night after which the woman consumed poison while the man hanged himself to death.

“The owner of the house first saw the bodies and filed a complaint with the Gachibowli police following which their co-workers also reached out to the cops,” the official informed.

Their bodies were immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem following which they were handed over to the families for final rites.

The Gachibowli police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPc.  

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001).

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / suicide / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.