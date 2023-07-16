ADVERTISEMENT

Couple die hours apart, leave two children orphaned

July 16, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

In a heartrending incident, a couple from Ellaram village in Luxettipet mandal died just a few hours apart, leaving their two children orphaned.

R.Sharanya (28) of Ellaram allegedly consumed pesticide after being “scolded” by a woman from her neighbourhood during a petty quarrel on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to a private hospital in Karimnagar by her husband Mallikarjun. But she died a few hours later while undergoing treatment, sources said.

Mallikarjun, on his bike, followed the ambulance carrying the body of his wife from Karimnagar to Luxettipet around Saturday midnight. He stopped his bike to attend nature’s call on the outskirts of Luxettipet in the wee hours of Sunday. A lorry heading towards Luxettipet from Rayapatnam fatally knocked him down while he was trying to cross the road, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragic death of the couple just hours apart left their two children orphaned and their relatives heartbroken. Luxettipet police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US