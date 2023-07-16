Telangana couple die hours apart, leave two children orphaned

July 16, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

In a heartrending incident, a couple from Ellaram village in Luxettipet mandal died just a few hours apart, leaving their two children orphaned.

R.Sharanya (28) of Ellaram allegedly consumed pesticide after being “scolded” by a woman from her neighbourhood during a petty quarrel on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to a private hospital in Karimnagar by her husband Mallikarjun. But she died a few hours later while undergoing treatment, sources said.

Mallikarjun, on his bike, followed the ambulance carrying the body of his wife from Karimnagar to Luxettipet around Saturday midnight. He stopped his bike to attend nature’s call on the outskirts of Luxettipet in the wee hours of Sunday. A lorry heading towards Luxettipet from Rayapatnam fatally knocked him down while he was trying to cross the road, sources added.

The tragic death of the couple just hours apart left their two children orphaned and their relatives heartbroken. Luxettipet police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44)