Couple commits suicide

MEDAK

29 May 2020 18:48 IST

Frustrated by constant harassment from man’s parents

A couple ended their life by consuming pesticide at D. Dharmara village in Ramayampet mandal on late Thursday night. According to Sub- Inspector B Mahender, one M. Vijaya Kumar Reddy and Ruchita loved each other and got married, they had two children. However, Mr. Reddy’s parents did not like it and constantly heckled them. Unable to cope with it the couple decided to end their life. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Roshni — suicide prevention helpline +914066202000.

Advertising

Advertising