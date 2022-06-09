Couple commits suicide at Sangareddy 

A couple was found dead hanging by a saree to the ceiling fan hook at Marx Nagar in Sangareddy town on Wednesday night.

According to Circle Inspector B. Ramesh, the victims P. Srinath Reddy (35) and his wife Mallika (33) are survived by their son Bheem and Srinath’s mother Amaravati.

Srinath Reddy was involved in real estate business and reportedly incurred huge losses. Both wife and husband frequently quarrelled on issues related to finance. On Wednesday night also they had heated arguments. They sent Amaravati and Bheem outside, locked the room from inside and hanged by a saree to the ceiling fan hook.

As the door was not opened for a long time, Amaravati sought the help of neighbours to break open the door. The couple were immediately shifted to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. Bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. Sangareddy police registered a case and are investigating.