Couple, childless for 20 years, ends life in Mancherial

Published - August 21, 2024 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A couple died by suicide within a gap of 24 hours at Bellampalli in Mancherial district purportedly because they were depressed over not having any children. According to the police, Patri Guruvaiah (40) and Patri Venkatamma (35) of Kasireddypally had been married for 20 years. They frequently argued over not having a child. On August 18 night, an argument broke out between the two, after which Guruvaiah took his life. The day later, on August 19, Venkatamma, too, ended her life. Further investigation is under way.

