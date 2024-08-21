GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple, childless for 20 years, ends life in Mancherial

Published - August 21, 2024 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A couple died by suicide within a gap of 24 hours at Bellampalli in Mancherial district purportedly because they were depressed over not having any children. According to the police, Patri Guruvaiah (40) and Patri Venkatamma (35) of Kasireddypally had been married for 20 years. They frequently argued over not having a child. On August 18 night, an argument broke out between the two, after which Guruvaiah took his life. The day later, on August 19, Venkatamma, too, ended her life. Further investigation is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.