Couple attacked for alleged sorcery
They were tied up to an electric pole before police rescued them
A couple was beaten up at Alladurg mandal headquarters in Medak district on Monday. They were even tied up to an electric pole before police rescued them.
According to sources, one Ramulu and Rajitha are staying in the village. Alleging that they have been practicing sorcery, relatives attacked by tying them to an electric pole. However, villagers did not intervene. Knowing this police rushed to the spot and rescued them. They were shifted to hospital for treatment.
Cases were registered against five persons and they were taken into custody. All of the relatives of the victims, according to Sub-Inspector Mohan Reddy.
