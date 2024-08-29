Couple arrested for duping three of ₹1.02 crore in real estate investment fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested a couple for duping three people to the tune of ₹1.02 crore in a real estate investment fraud. Jullapalli Sunitha, 44, and Jullapalli Chandrashekhar, 47, residents of Gopanpally, were arrested by the police following a complaint from one of the victims, Chakka Sudhir, who lost ₹60 lakh.

The other two victims, Pranoy and K Vaidehi were conned of ₹7.89 lakh and ₹25 lakh respectively.

The couple ran a company called Amacon Developers Pvt Ltd and lured victims to invest money in a buyback scheme for the residential gated community being launched in Chevella.

The duo falsely claimed that they own 33 guntas of land and were in the process of procuring adjoining lands for a real estate venture. They promised land registration and 55% return in the short period of 13 months on the amount deposited by the victims.

The couple were remanded to judicial custody.

