GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple arrested for duping three of ₹1.02 crore in real estate investment fraud

Published - August 29, 2024 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested a couple for duping three people to the tune of ₹1.02 crore in a real estate investment fraud.  Jullapalli Sunitha, 44, and Jullapalli Chandrashekhar, 47, residents of Gopanpally, were arrested by the police following a complaint from one of the victims, Chakka Sudhir, who lost ₹60 lakh. 

The other two victims, Pranoy and K Vaidehi were conned of ₹7.89 lakh and ₹25 lakh respectively.  

The couple ran a company called Amacon Developers Pvt Ltd and lured victims to invest money in a buyback scheme for the residential gated community being launched in Chevella.  

The duo falsely claimed that they own 33 guntas of land and were in the process of procuring adjoining lands for a real estate venture. They promised land registration and 55% return in the short period of 13 months on the amount deposited by the victims.  

The couple were remanded to judicial custody.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.