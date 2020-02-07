Telangana

Couple accidentally suffer electric shock, die

more-in

Come in contact with overhead 11kv electric line

In a freak incident, a mason-labourer couple died of electrocution at Dignoor village in Bazarhatnoor mandal on Friday. According to reports, the deceased Nagnath Chate, aged 45 years, and Ratnamala, aged 35 years, were locals. Nagnath suffered an electric shock when an iron rod he was fixing in an under-construction compound wall to give it strength accidentally came in contact with the overhead 11 kv electric cables. His wife also suffered electric shock when she came to rescue him. The two were taken to a private doctor in Ichoda mandal head quarters but were pronounced brought dead.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 7:08:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/couple-accidentally-suffer-electric-shock-die/article30763532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY