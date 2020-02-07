In a freak incident, a mason-labourer couple died of electrocution at Dignoor village in Bazarhatnoor mandal on Friday. According to reports, the deceased Nagnath Chate, aged 45 years, and Ratnamala, aged 35 years, were locals. Nagnath suffered an electric shock when an iron rod he was fixing in an under-construction compound wall to give it strength accidentally came in contact with the overhead 11 kv electric cables. His wife also suffered electric shock when she came to rescue him. The two were taken to a private doctor in Ichoda mandal head quarters but were pronounced brought dead.
Couple accidentally suffer electric shock, die
Come in contact with overhead 11kv electric line
