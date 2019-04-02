Country’s image improved under BJP rule, says Rajnath

NIZAMABAD

02 April 2019

Speaking at a party meeting in Nizamabad the Home Minister said that to take on terrorism, Modi needs to be reelected.

India has become stronger and its image in the comity of nations and world has gone up following the stable and effective administration of BJP led NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years, according to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The country’s economic position before the BJP assumed the power was ninth and was now placed at sixth and in next five months it would go up to fifth, he said at a party election meeting at the Govt Polytechnic College Ground, Nizamabad, on Tuesday. It would be the third largest economy superseding one among the three strongest economies of America, Russia and China by 2028, he said.

Mr. Singh said that the anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile technology was only with three countries and India acquired it by successfully testing the missile developed by Indian scientists with indigenous technology. With this, the image of nation improved and there was a change in global perspective over the country, he added.

He said that people in the State voted for the TRS in the Assembly elections and the BJP had no worry about this. However, the current election was related to the entire nation and for fast development, poverty alleviation, removal of unemployment, and all the more importantly, to take on terrorism Modi needs to be reelected, stated the Home Minister.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP and its candidates Dharmapuri Arvind in Nizamabad and Banala Laxma Reddy in Zaheerabad, he said that the UPA Government had built 25 lakh houses in 10 years while the BJP built 1.30 crore in just four and a half year. The government aims at eradicating poverty and providing houses for all by 2022, he said.

Showering promises on farmers and workers, Mr. Singh said that if the BJP comes, and Mr. Arvind and Mr. Laxma Reddy were elected, it would sanction the turmeric board immediately, provide minimum support price to turmeric and red jowar farmers, and efforts would be made to reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory.

The BJP State president K. Laxman said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who came to power with so many promises ignored them. “Even if he wins 16 MPs he cannot do anything in Delhi and it is Modi who forms the next government. With the defeat in MLC elections there was a sudden change in KCR, and hence talked to a farmer on this issue,” he added.