Country will witness cyclone of farmers’ unity soon, says KCR at Maharashtra public meet

March 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“The country will soon witness a cyclone of farmers’ unity and strength as the successive governments at the Centre and States have been taking them for granted and it can’t go on for ever”, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said at Kandhar-Loha in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

It was his second public meeting outside Telangana after Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) make over as BRS and the first after the recent developments, touted as politically adverse by opposition parties, such as questioning of BRS MLC and his daughter K. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise (liquor) Policy case, and leakage of question papers of recruitment tests being conducted by the State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), leading to cancellation of several exams already conducted.

Giving a brief description about transformation that had taken place in Telangana during the last nine years, he said Telangana was in a very bad shape when compared to many parts of the country when the State was formed. However, commitment of the BRS government towards people and farmers had transformed it to an enviable level in many areas, he noted.

Referring to a recent statement of Devendra Fadnavis, present Deputy Chief Minister and past Chief Minister of Maharashtra, wherein he had reportedly suggested Mr. Rao (KCR) to look after Telangana properly instead of visiting Maharashtra, Mr. Rao said he would definitely do so provided 24×7 free power to agriculture, ₹10,000 per acre investment support to farmers, ₹5 lakh life insurance cover, supply of canal water without cess, procurement of entire produce of farmers and Dalit Bandhu were implemented.

“I am an Indian citizen and have some task in every State to better the lives of farmers and downtrodden sections. I keep visiting other States, including Maharashtra, until the successive initiatives of Telangana are replicated,” Mr. Rao said and pointed out how the ruling coalition of Maharashtra had made attempts to scuttle his Sunday’s public meeting.

He stated that the ruling coalition leaders organised ‘dawats’ in nearby villages for the last couple of days asking people to skip BRS public meeting at Kandhar-Loha and how the police diverted traffic (vehicles) coming to the public meeting. He said it was the affection of Nanded people that had made him visit the area twice in less than two months although people from western Maharashtra are asking him to visit their areas.

Stating that Maharashtra was much stronger economy than Telangana, he asked people: “Why can’t Maharashtra do better, when Telangana with lesser resources could transform itself in less than nine years.”