Country-made bombs used for hunting wild animals seized; three arrested

The Konaraopet police on Sunday arrested three persons and seized as many as 27 country-made bombs used for hunting wild animals from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Rajalingam of Dharmaram village in Konaraopet mandal, Laxmaiah and Kanakaraj of Chinnabonala village in Sircilla rural mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Police said Rajalingam allegedly made the country-made bombs and sold them to his accomplices, who in turn used them for ‘hunting’ wild animals.

The police booked them under relevant sections of the BNS and Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation is underway.