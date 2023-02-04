Country looking at Telangana for its inclusive growth model: KTR in Assembly

February 04, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has saluted farmers, teachers, Singareni workers, police, sanitation workers and others for helping Telangana make progress beyond expectations during the last eight-and-a-half years and said the entire country was looking at Telangana for its inclusive welfare and development policies.

In his reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly on Saturday, he said welfare and development was going ahead hand in hand in Telangana and it was a rare combination. He listed the bouquet of welfare and development that he said had taken the State on to the path of enviable progress since June 2014.

Raising the issue of how the Centre was promoting privatisation of power distribution companies (Discoms) and baiting the State government with 0.5% additional borrowing limit in lieu of fixing energy-reading meters to agriculture pumpsets and how it was offering incentives to farmers for reducing use of energy. He ruled out the possibility of fixing meters to farm connection as long as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was in power as being repeated stated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Minister termed the Centre’s move of forcible transfer of 7 mandals of combined Khammam district to Andhra Pradesh within a month of formation of Telangana without even consulting the latter as most “uncivilised act”. Along with the 7 mandals, the BJP government at the Centre had also given away Lower Sileru hydro-electric project with potential of low-cost power generation round-the-year.

Criticising the Centre for invoking “revdi culture” (freebies) time and again he sought to know whether helping the sections at the bottom of the development pyramid was a freebie when such interventions help the economy by making those sections contribute to it in some measure or the other. He also questioned whether writing of lakhs of crore rupees to corporate companies in the name of bad debts or non-performing assets was not a freebie.

Recalling how the Chief Minister had written to the Centre on the fifth day after formation of the State in 2014 to give clearances and funds for Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project to provide water for drinking and irrigation in the Krishna Basin itself, the Minister said the Centre was also sitting over the State’s request for over 8 years now on finalising its share in the Krishna water.

Justifying the talk of family rule made against the BRS government, Mr. Rama Rao admitted that theirs was a family rule since all 4 crore people of Telangana were their family and the government was implementing various schemes touching every section through one scheme or the other.

The Minister stated that the country needed a double-impact sarkar (government) rather than a double-engine sarkar being promoted by BJP and requested the Centre to allot four coal blocks (mines) in the Singareni area to Singareni Collieries on nomination basis as four mines were given to Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation in a similar fashion.