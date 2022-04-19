Country in safe hands: Uttam

All service chiefs were my batchmates: Uttam

The next chief of the Indian Army, Lt Gen ManojPandey is a batchmate of the Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy at the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla.

Expressing happiness over the appointment of Lt Gen Pandey, Mr. Reddy said he was proud that his friend and batchmate would be heading one of the most prestigious armies in the world – Indian Army, known for professionalism and courage.

Mr. Reddy said in a statement here that Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, who is the chief of the Indian Air Force was also his batchmate at the NDA and also his school classmate in Hyderabad. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar was also his batchmate in the NDA. “All the three service chiefs at the same time happen to be my batchmates. The country’s security is in good hands,” he said. Mr. Reddy served in the IAF and also served at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan before entering politics.