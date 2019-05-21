Counting will end the vigil of six youths at strong rooms

It is three more days before the counting of votes for the Parliamentary election begins in Adilabad.

The process is expected to bring much needed relief to the Adilabad (ST) Lok Sabha constituency election machinery, the candidates themselves and the six youths who are keeping a vigil on behalf of three candidates at the strong rooms where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Train (VVPAT) are stored.

These youths, of whom not many know, are representatives of Congress candidate Ramesh Rathod and Independents -- Kumra Raju and Are Ellanna -- and have so far spent 37 days within a short distance of the strong room at the three counting and reception centres in town. The candidates had sought to put their own guard in the centre and the election authority had permitted them to do so as per the provision under instruction 13.55.5 of the Handbook for Returning Officer issued by the Election Commission of India.

“I needed to have my own trusted people at the strong rooms in order to avoid any tampering with the EVMs or VVPATs,” revealed Mr. Rathod, voicing his fears. “The EVMs were tampered during the last Assembly election wherein I contested from Khanapur,” he alleged.

“According to demonstrations given earlier by technicians, the EVMs can be tampered by wireless devices from a distance of 200 metres. I wanted to avoid this possibility by having my representatives at the spot and monitoring any suspicious thing coming within that range of the strong rooms,” the Congress candidate explained.

“In fact, I even had the vehicles returning with EVMs and VVPATS to the reception centres in Adilabad from the seven Assebly segments followed by my people from a safe distance to avoid any wireless tampering on the route. I do not want to take any chances,” Mr. Rathod said.

“We spend all day and night at our respective centres,” disclosed T. Rajesh, representing Kumra Raju, while displaying his authority letter issued by the concerned election authority. We gather at the TTDC centre only for meals, he said.

“We are being paid for this job,” asserted Pawar Ramesh, representative of the Congress candidate. “This is better than roaming on streets without work,” observed the degree pass unemployed youngster, laying bare another facet associated with election and unemployment.