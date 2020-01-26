Counting of votes for MCK today

Stage is all set for the counting of votes for the elections held to the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar to elect 58 division corporators at the indoor stadium of SRR Government Degree and PG College in Karimnagar town from 7 a.m. on Monday.

There would be three rounds of counting for each division and the authorities have set up 58 tables. Each counting table would have counting supervisor and two assistants. They had also appointed 20 micro observers for the close supervision of counting of votes. Initially, the authorities would take up counting of postal ballots division wise. The municipal authorities have issued 500 postal ballots in the town.

Against a total of 60 municipal divisions, two divisions viz 37th and 20th divisions have been elected unopposed by the TRS candidates. The counting authorities would make bundles of 25 ballots each and count 1,000 votes for one round. Entire counting process would be recorded through CCTV cameras.

Police security

The police had made unprecedented security at the counting centre sby deploying additional police forces. The counting agents and others entering the premises were warned against carrying matchboxes, lighters and cellular phones. A fire tender was also deploying counter centre to avoid any untoward incident.

The authorities are expecting declaration of first result within three hours after the start of counting of votes. The MCK polls recorded 62.52 % polling on Friday. Out of a total of 2,64,134 votes, 1,65,147 exercised their franchise. Among the voted, 82,793 were men and 82,350 were women.

Collector K. Shashanka along with Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy and Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy inspected the arrangements for the counting process. They said that they had taken all measures for the smooth conduct of the counting process.