December 02, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad police on Saturday requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hyderabad, to close Charminar on Sunday (December 3). The Additional Commissioner of Police, Charminar Division, wrote to the ASI that owing to the counting of votes polled at the Telangana State Assembly elections, scheduled for December 3, it is necessary for the monument to remain closed.

