Counting for GVMC polls begin in A.P., postal ballots being counted

ANANTAPUR

14 March 2021 10:39 IST

The final results are expected from 11 a.m. onwards.

The Telugu Desam Party has shown a lead in Tadipatri municipality after the counting of postal ballots in Anantapur district, while the YSRCP is in the lead in the remaining 10 municipalities, corporation, and nagar panchayats.

Ballot boxes were brought out from the strong room in the presence of returning officers at SSBN College in Anantapur and other Urban Local Bodies in the district and the bunching of votes (25 ballot papers) was in progress.

A number of invalid votes were seen in many places. The final results are expected from 11 a.m. onwards.

Advertising

Advertising

While the TDP polled 12 votes, YSRCP got 6 and 1 vote by the CPI in Tadipatri.

The beginning of the counting process in Madakasira, Guntakal, and Kadiri was delayed. As per the information available at 9.30 a.m., the postal ballots in the majority of the Urban Local Bodies were completed.

At Hindupur, out of 109 postal ballots: YSRCP polled 63, TDP 37, Congress 1, BJP 2, and others 6.

At Kalyandurg, out of 91 postal ballots, the YSRCP got 56, TDP 32, Congress 1, independents 2, invalid 2.

At Rayadurg, out of 13 postal ballots, the YSRCP got 9, TDP 3, and 1 invalid.

At Kadiri, the YSRCP got 104, TDP 31, Congress 2, BJP 1, and 1 independent.

In Dharmavaram, the YSRCP got 116, TDP 23, BJP 1, independent 1, NOTA 1, and invalid 10.

In Anantapur Municipal Corporation, out of 319 postal ballots cast, 317 were valid. The YSRCP got 209 votes, TDP 69, independents 16, CPI 3, CPIM 2, Jana Sena Party 5, BJP 3, NOTA 7, and Congress 3.