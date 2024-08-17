GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Counter BRS’ fake propaganda on social media: Uttam

Published - August 17, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addressing a social media team of the Congress in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that BRS’ fake campaign on social media against government schemes should be countered strongly and effectively.

He was speaking to the social media team of the Congress in old Nalgonda district on Saturday. Mr. Reddy emphasised that every Congress worker should watch out for false propaganda by BRS leaders and refute misinformation with facts and figures, so that the party’s narrative remains strong and credible.

Congress workers must monitor social media for any misleading information and respond promptly to correct the record to ensure that no wrong information spreads, he said.

The Minister added that social media could be an effective platform for disseminating the Congress government’s landmark achievements before the public, particularly the implementation of the six guarantees promised to people.

He urged the party workers to congregate, pool the views of common people, and impress upon them on how the Congress government is more effective and responsive to people’s needs than BRS. In addition to highlighting the party’s achievements and countering the Opposition propaganda, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke on the role of personal narratives in humanising leaders and making them more relatable to people.

The digital strategies of the Congress worked in the Assembly election of 2023 and Lok Sabha elections of 2024, proving that social media has the potential to influence political outcomes, he added.

