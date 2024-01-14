ADVERTISEMENT

Counter BJP’s Ram politics with ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’ song: Mallu Ravi

January 14, 2024 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leader Mallu Ravi said that Lord Ram cannot be separated from Indians irrespective of the faith they belong but BJP was hell-bent on using his name for political purposes.

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress vice-president Mallu Ravi addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Senior vice-president of the Telangana Congress and former MP Mallu Ravi has urged the Congress to counter the “politicisation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)“ with the timeless devotional song ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Ravi said that during the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, Congress should call for playing the devotional song ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’ in every household to pray to the Lord and also expose how the BJP had made it a political event, planned and executed by the saffron party and its ideological mentor RSS.

“The real character of Lord Ram used to take everyone along without any discrimination and that is what even Mahatma Gandhi followed when he truly believed in the practice of Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram, Pateeta Pavana Sita Ram. Eeswar Allah Tero Naam, Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan,” he said. “Let that be invoked on January 22 and remember Lord Ram in the right way,” he added.

Mr. Ravi said that Lord Ram and his kindness cannot be separated from Indians irrespective of the faith they belong but BJP was hell-bent on using his name for political purposes. “The only way to counter the BJP and its divisive politics is to spread the DNA of the Congress and Lord Ram where everyone is equal,” he said.

