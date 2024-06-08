Countdown for end of Revanth Reddy govt. has begun: BJP

The “countdown” for the end of the Revanth Reddy government has begun following the Congress’ “disastrous” performance in the just-concluded Parliament elections. The ruling party secured only eight seats and lost in the Chief Minister’s own district of Mahabubnagar and other constituencies where he was personally in charge, charged the BJP Telangana unit on Friday.

BJP official spokesperson N.V. Subash and his party colleagues, during a press conference at the State office, pointed out that the CM had called the Lok Sabha polls a ‘referendum’ of his six months of governance, and therefore, he had much explaining to do as the Congress had lost in Mr.Reddy’s “own” constituency of Malkajgiri as also Chevalla under his leadership.

The ruling party had come to power “peddling false promises” and “impossible-to-implement guarantees” which the people of Telangana had realised and so, they have taught it a quick lesson, Mr. Subash said and also claimed that the Congress leaders themselves have been making caustic comments against their leader, of late.

People had realised that if the former BRS regime had taken 10 years to push the State into a debt trap, the Congress government has already started taking huge loans to tide over the financial crunch. With the model code of conduct lifted, time has come for Mr. Revanth Reddy to start implementing the guarantees made by his party as he no longer can afford to duck the issue by continuing to attack the Opposition parties, he added.

