GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Countdown for end of Revanth Reddy govt. has begun: BJP

Published - June 08, 2024 03:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
N.V. Subash

N.V. Subash

The “countdown” for the end of the Revanth Reddy government has begun following the Congress’ “disastrous” performance in the just-concluded Parliament elections. The ruling party secured only eight seats and lost in the Chief Minister’s own district of Mahabubnagar and other constituencies where he was personally in charge, charged the BJP Telangana unit on Friday.

BJP official spokesperson N.V. Subash and his party colleagues, during a press conference at the State office, pointed out that the CM had called the Lok Sabha polls a ‘referendum’ of his six months of governance, and therefore, he had much explaining to do as the Congress had lost in Mr.Reddy’s “own” constituency of Malkajgiri as also Chevalla under his leadership.

The ruling party had come to power “peddling false promises” and “impossible-to-implement guarantees” which the people of Telangana had realised and so, they have taught it a quick lesson, Mr. Subash said and also claimed that the Congress leaders themselves have been making caustic comments against their leader, of late.

People had realised that if the former BRS regime had taken 10 years to push the State into a debt trap, the Congress government has already started taking huge loans to tide over the financial crunch. With the model code of conduct lifted, time has come for Mr. Revanth Reddy to start implementing the guarantees made by his party as he no longer can afford to duck the issue by continuing to attack the Opposition parties, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.