Councillors urged to move HC against Collector

SURYAPET

31 August 2021 20:36 IST

District Collector utilised civic body funds without authorisation, says Nalgonda MP

Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy called on the councillors of Suryapet Municipality to approach the Telangana High Court against, what he described, “the District Collector’s arbitrary decision to use municipality’s emergency fund.”

“Councillors should move HC against the Collector for sanctioning municipal funds without passing prior resolution in the Council. It is a violation of the rules. The Collector is overriding the rules to use the funds for general works,” he said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy has flagged the issue of the alleged violation of rules, twice in the past. On Tuesday, attending the town’s municipal general body meet, he urged the leaders to take a further step.

The senior Congress leader, noting complaints by town leaders about lack of quality in the works in respective wards, also stressed the need for Municipal Commissioner’s direct supervision.

For Suryapet and Nalgonda, through which the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) passes, he said he had represented to the authorities at the Centre about the need to widen the road from four lanes to six lanes.

High speed rail transport, such as the Shatabdi Express or the Bullet train, between Hyderabad and Vijayawada was also being pursued, the MP informed.

The general body meet also witnessed disorder as a few Congress councillors alleged discrimination in sanction of funds for works in their wards. They staged a sit-in in the Council Hall. A disgruntled Mr. Srinivas, Councillor of Ward-12, attempting to hit himself with his footwear was caught on camera.