Councillors call for change in draft of master plan

Councillors of Sadashivapet Municipality urged authorities to modify the draft plan of the town and present it again in the municipality. Majority of the members raised objections to the proposal at the recently general body meeting of the Municipal Council. Chairperson, vice-chairperson and in-charge commissioner have promised the general body to discuss the draft plan again. Councillors of Sadashivapet Municipality submitted a memorandum in this regard at the Collectorate on Wednesday.


