Councillors allege payment of wages without work in Sangareddy

March 20, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Municipal Commissioner promises to investigate the matter

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Commisioner Chandrashekar  and others conducting attendence parade with muncipal outsourcing employes at B R Ambedkar stadium in Sangareddy on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The differences within the ruling BRS party came to the fore again in the district headquarters town on Monday, with some councillors alleging that six persons not working for the corporation are being paid wages. They have also alleged that these people are close to Bongula Ravi, husband of Municipal Chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi.

Some ruling party leaders recently lodged a complaint with the Collector in this regard and he has directed the officials to investigate.

As part of that, a parade was held at the Ambedkar stadium on Monday with all the labourers working in the municipality. Some of the Councillors have identified six persons, stating that they are not working in the municipality. However, the workers claimed that they have been working at filter bed.

Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekar has informed that they would investigate the issue and come with facts.

