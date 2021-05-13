Council polls deferred

The Election Commission of India has deferred the election to the State Legislative Council to fill six vacancies from MLAs quota caused by retirement of sitting members on June 3 in view of Covid.

The elections were postponed till the pandemic situation significantly improved and conditions became conducive to hold these biennial elections, a release of ECI said.

It added that the commission had reviewed the matter on Thursday and decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold the polls at this time.

The elections were to be held to fill the vacancies on account of retirement of Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Vice-Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar Rao, former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, former Minister Mohammed Fareeduddin, B. Venkateswarlu and Akula Lalitha.

Another member Prof Srinivas Reddy is also due for retirement in mid-June but he was nominated in Governor’s quota. The Cabinet will pass a resolution on filling such vacancies.