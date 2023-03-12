Council election from teachers’ constituency keenly poised

March 12, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

An interesting tussle is on cards in the election to the Legislative Council from teachers’ constituency representing erstwhile Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad districts on Monday. The election to the second seat in the council from local bodies constituency of Hyderabad was already wrested unopposed by the AIMIM.

The election was necessitated after the retirement of the present member, Katepalli Janardhan Reddy, on March 29. Similarly, the election to Hyderabad local bodies’ constituency was scheduled to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of AIMIM member Syed Amin-ul Hassan Jaffri.

There are 21 candidates in the fray from teachers’ constituency, of whom 20 are Independents and one owed allegiance to the BJP. The constituency had a total electorate of 29,742.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy was contesting now as a candidate of PRTU-Telangana, while another outfit PRTU-Telangana State had fielded Gurram Chennakesava Reddy. The BJP had fielded A.V.N. Reddy and Congress supported Harshvardhan Reddy. P. Manik Reddy of Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation was another strong contender.

In the previous election in 2017, Mr. Janardhan Reddy won out of a total of 12 candidates as the official candidate of TRS representing PRTU-TS, which has now fielded Mr. Chennakesava Reddy.

Mr. Harshvardhan Reddy was TRS rebel who now enjoyed the blessings of Congress. Mr. Manik Reddy was in the second place, Mr. A.V.N. Reddy third and Mr. Harshvardhan Reddy fourth. The candidates carried out a campaign among teachers for months. They met the teachers individually and also held collective meetings.