Council Chairman hopes for controversy-free speech by Governor

January 31, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy has expressed hope that the Governor’s speech as part of her joint address to the Houses of Legislature on February 3 would not follow the example of what had happened in Tamil Nadu recently and that it would pass off without any controversy.

In a chat with newspersons in his chambers here on Tuesday he said he was with the hope from the beginning that the dispute between the Governor and State government would dissipate as there would be no other go in the functioning of democratic institutions. Observing that several Governors were acting on the directions of the Centre, he said it was not good for democracy.

Stating that disputes with Governor of an elected State government would not last long, the Council Chairman said the institutions of Governor, Government and Legislature were interlinked in functioning and there would be no winner or loser in any issue between them.

He hinted that Legislature session could be held till February 14 and assured that appropriate time would be given to the members of Opposition parties to speak in the House. Expressing concern over reduced time of sitting by the legislative bodies in the country, he mentioned that it was discussed in the past about the need to run sessions at least for 60 days every year.

Admitting that crop loan waiver and sanction of ₹3 lakh per family for construction of house on their own site were yet to be implemented completely, the Council Chairman said his son was interested in contesting the next elections to Assembly. However, the party leadership would decide whether he should contest or not.

He also clarified that he had no differences with Minister G. Jagadish Reddy as he would never interfere in others functioning or enter into a row with anybody unnecessarily. Asked about the impact of Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra in Telangana, he said it would not have any bearing here as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had good support among people.

The tie-up with Left would help BRS in combined Nalgonda district in the coming elections, he felt.