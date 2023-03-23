ADVERTISEMENT

Council Chairman faults opposition ‘politicisation’ of TSPSC leak issue

March 23, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy has faulted the “attempts” of opposition parties to politicise the TSPSC question paper leak issue and observed that attributing the crime committed by a few individuals to the entire system was not proper.

He stated that the Telangana State Public Service Commission had been functioning transparently, without giving scope for mistakes for the last eight years and it was the practice for opposition parties to resort to mudslinging on any given opportunity for political gain. A special investigation team was inquiring into the issue and those found responsible for the leak would be punished.

In an informal chat with newspersons here on Thursday, he also faulted the parties demanding a CBI inquiry into the issue. On the Bills pending assent with the Governor, he said it would hamper administration. He said the Governor was expected to suggest change, if any needed, in the Bills passed by the legislature and respect the legislative bodies’ decision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Council Chairman accused the Centre led by BJP of harassing opposition parties by misusing the enforcement and investigating agencies and sought to know how the party was spending money to encourage defection of legislators in the non-BJP-ruled States.

On the ongoing padayatras of Congress leaders, he observed that TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka were engaged in separate walkathons as part of their one-upmanship game. On his son G. Amith Reddy entering electoral politics, Mr. Sukender Reddy said the party leadership would decide from where he would contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US