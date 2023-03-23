Council Chairman faults opposition ‘politicisation’ of TSPSC leak issue

March 23, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy has faulted the “attempts” of opposition parties to politicise the TSPSC question paper leak issue and observed that attributing the crime committed by a few individuals to the entire system was not proper.

He stated that the Telangana State Public Service Commission had been functioning transparently, without giving scope for mistakes for the last eight years and it was the practice for opposition parties to resort to mudslinging on any given opportunity for political gain. A special investigation team was inquiring into the issue and those found responsible for the leak would be punished.

In an informal chat with newspersons here on Thursday, he also faulted the parties demanding a CBI inquiry into the issue. On the Bills pending assent with the Governor, he said it would hamper administration. He said the Governor was expected to suggest change, if any needed, in the Bills passed by the legislature and respect the legislative bodies’ decision.

The Council Chairman accused the Centre led by BJP of harassing opposition parties by misusing the enforcement and investigating agencies and sought to know how the party was spending money to encourage defection of legislators in the non-BJP-ruled States.

On the ongoing padayatras of Congress leaders, he observed that TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka were engaged in separate walkathons as part of their one-upmanship game. On his son G. Amith Reddy entering electoral politics, Mr. Sukender Reddy said the party leadership would decide from where he would contest.