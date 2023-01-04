ADVERTISEMENT

‘Couch to 5K’ training programme 

January 04, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Runners Society is organising ‘Couch to 5K’ training programme for people who intend to take up running as fitness activity.

The society, through this initiative since 2015, has helped more than 5,000 newbies start running and lead an active lifestyle. The run beginners programme is driven by experienced runners and group mentors at 25 locations across the twin cities, including at the iconic Arts College in Osmania University.

During the course of this guided 8-week programme, newbies will be trained on various aspects related to running – posture and technique, pre-workout warm-up, post-run cool down stretching, and strength exercises. The ₹ 500 registration fee includes a t-shirt, entry to graduation 5k run and post-run finisher medal and refreshments. The registrations will end soon.

More details and registrations can be done on: www.hyderabadrunners.com/couch-to-5k/, informed a press release.

