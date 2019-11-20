Cotton trading in Adilabad picks up

After initial hiccups, cotton trading in Adilabad district is now getting back to normal. Thanks to farmers becoming more aware about bringing dried cotton to the markets for sale. Cotton farmers from the agency tracts have taken a lead, resulting in their produce attracting the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹ 5,500 per quintal, considered remunerative.

“One farmer was even given a bonus of ₹ 55 above the MSP as the cotton he had brought to Indervelli purchase centre on November 18 had shown less than eight per cent moisture content,” revealed Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)Purchase Officer Anoop Mishra, incharge of Indervelli and Narnoor purchase centres. “The trend of bringing dried up produce to the yards is catching up rapidly,” he added, pointing to increasing awareness among farmers.

Home drying

“There is no harm in drying up the cotton at home for a day or two before bringing it to the yard. There is no loss either in drying it even after bringing it here,” said Kalabai Nisthe of Salewada in Utnoor mandal, a woman farmer who had come to the Indervelli purchase centre to sell her consignment of 20 quintals of cotton.

Further, Mr. Mishra said the fact that farmers whose produce has more than 12 per cent moisture content are drying the cotton in the yards for a few hours before putting it up for sale. This factor has made the CCI shed its earlier reluctance in purchasing cotton which was of dubious quality.

CCI buys more

“The CCI is slowly increasing its share of buying in all markets in Adilabad district thanks to the farmers’ awareness,” pointed out Md. Ashfaq, in charge District Marketing Officer. “It is now nearly 35 per cent of the total 1.8 lakh quintals of cotton traded until November 17,” he added.

Interestingly, private traders have so far offered an average price of ₹ 4,998 per quintal at Indervelli on November 17, while the CCI on the same day offered ₹ 5,328 per quintal on an average at the same purchase centre. Better price was also offered at Narnoor purchase centre, which gets cotton from the fields of tribals only.