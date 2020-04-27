Telangana

Cotton purchase to start on Wednesday

Farmers to be given tokens with dates to bring produce to yards

As a good number of cotton farmers in the district are yet to sell off their produce, the Cotton Corporation of India will purchase the produce at different market yards on different dates. Farmers will be given tokens giving them date for bringing their produce to respective yards. Purchase will be made at Jainad, Bheempur and Ichoda yards on April 29, at Talamadugu, Bela and Boath yards on April 30, at Tamsi, Adilabad and Mavala on May 2, at Jainad, Bheempur and Indervelli on May 4 and at Talamadugu, Bela and Jainad yards on May 5.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 8:09:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/cotton-purchase-to-start-on-wednesday/article31446815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY