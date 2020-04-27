As a good number of cotton farmers in the district are yet to sell off their produce, the Cotton Corporation of India will purchase the produce at different market yards on different dates. Farmers will be given tokens giving them date for bringing their produce to respective yards. Purchase will be made at Jainad, Bheempur and Ichoda yards on April 29, at Talamadugu, Bela and Boath yards on April 30, at Tamsi, Adilabad and Mavala on May 2, at Jainad, Bheempur and Indervelli on May 4 and at Talamadugu, Bela and Jainad yards on May 5.
Cotton purchase to start on Wednesday
Farmers to be given tokens with dates to bring produce to yards
