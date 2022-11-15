Cotton fetches better price at Enumamula market yard in Warangal

November 15, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - WARANGAL/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cotton fetched ₹8,960 per quintal to a farmer from Jangaon district, said to be the highest at the market yard in the current procurement season. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Amid rising concerns among cotton growers over the ever-increasing cost of cotton production, the natural fibre fetched a relatively better price of ₹8,960 per quintal to a farmer from Jangaon district at the Enumamula market yard in Warangal on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price is said to be the highest at the market yard in the current procurement season that began last month.

According to sources, the farmer identified as Nallatheegala Sarangam of Zaffargadh village in Jangaon district sold 31 bags of new cotton with a moisture content of 9.5% at a price of ₹8,960 per quintal at the market yard on Monday afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nearly 7,513 quintals of cotton arrived in Enumamula market yard on Monday.

Sources attributed the spurt in the price of cotton largely to a rise in export demand for the natural fibre particularly from south Asian countries, including Sri Lanka.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Though the cotton acreage has slightly increased in the old undivided Khammam district in the last Kharif season, the yield is likely to go down due to significant crop damage caused by intense spells of rain and monkey menace, said Telangana Rythu Sangham Khammam district secretary Bonthu Rambabu.

In the wake of rising cost of cotton cultivation, which is currently estimated at around ₹8,000 per quintal, it is imperative on the part of the Centre to increase the minimum support price of cotton from the existing ₹6,380 to ₹12,000 per quintal, Mr Rambabu said. He added that such a move would protect cotton growers from the price volatility of the natural fibre and the effects of vagaries of nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US