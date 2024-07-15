Costly contest: Major parties spent lavishly for Telangana Assembly elections, reveals report

The last elections to the Telangana Assembly were indeed a costly affair for the main contenders — the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress — going by the expenditure reports submitted by the three parties to the Election Commission of India.

On expected lines, the BRS spent the highest amount of ₹175 crore for election-related campaign followed by the BJP at ₹117 crore. The Congress, which rode to power after securing the majority, spent ₹98 crore.

According to the expenditure reports, the BRS spent ₹175.19 crore, including ₹46.7 crore given to candidates at the rate of ₹40 lakh each and a massive ₹93 crore spent on publicity. Of the total amount, the party said ₹71.98 crore was devoted to campaigning and advertisements in different media and another ₹21.41 crore for publicity material like banners and hoardings.

The party spent ₹3.54 crore on the visits of its star campaigner, BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, mostly by helicopter while the expenditure towards declaration ofcriminal antecedents of the candidates in the media was ₹67.11 lakh. In addition, it spent ₹29.5 crore on public meetings, rallies and similar public gatherings.

The BJP, on its part, had submitted total expenditure at ₹117.12 crore, including expenditure of candidates at ₹35.83 crore, at the rate of ₹30 lakh each candidate. Expenditure on account of the visits of star campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, amounted to ₹13.89 crore.

The BJP spent ₹30.35 crore for advertisements in print, electronic and social media while it incurred ₹4.62 crore for publicity material. The party submitted that it had incurred an expenditure of ₹31.96 crore for propaganda like public meetings. It also spent ₹1.22 crore on declaring the criminal antecedents of its candidates.

According to the submission made by the All India Congress Committee, the party spent ₹98.1 crore, which included ₹50.22 crore for advertisements and social media campaign, while the candidates were given funds of ₹30 lakh each totalling ₹35.4 crore. The campaign cost of the Telangana PCC chief (Revanth Reddy) was pegged at ₹1.8 crore while tours of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadhra and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge cost ₹10.94 crore. In addition, the Congress said it had spent ₹88.94 crore on sending bulk SMSes to voters.

The expenditure reports submitted by the three parties are in addition to the expenses by the candidates on account of hosting dinners, alleged distribution of cash to voters and other inducements in the form of freebies.

