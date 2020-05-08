Telangana

Cost revised for Kaleshwaram work component

Engineer-in-Chief requested for revision of costs

The State government has given administrative approval for the revised cost of ₹996 crore for Package-9 works in Link-III of Kaleshwaram project for lifting 11.635 tmc ft water over 120 days a year from Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna-Sircilla district to Upper Manair Reservoir also in the same district.

As per the initial revised approval given in May 2017, the estimate of cost of work was ₹911.32 crore for the Package-9 work excluding Malkapeta reservoir and including works such as vehicle pocket of size 15m x 10m x 5m and packing of 300m (tunnel work) as part of re-engineering of the original Pranahitha-Chevella project.

In November last year, the Engineer-in-Chief requested the government to accord revised administrative sanction to the Package-9 work for lifting 11.635 TMC of water over 120 days from Mid Manair Reservoir to Upper Manair Reservoir for ₹996.01 crore. Orders to the effect were issued by Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 7:58:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/cost-revised-for-kaleshwaram-work-component/article31536800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY