Cost revised for Kaleshwaram work component

The State government has given administrative approval for the revised cost of ₹996 crore for Package-9 works in Link-III of Kaleshwaram project for lifting 11.635 tmc ft water over 120 days a year from Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna-Sircilla district to Upper Manair Reservoir also in the same district.

As per the initial revised approval given in May 2017, the estimate of cost of work was ₹911.32 crore for the Package-9 work excluding Malkapeta reservoir and including works such as vehicle pocket of size 15m x 10m x 5m and packing of 300m (tunnel work) as part of re-engineering of the original Pranahitha-Chevella project.

In November last year, the Engineer-in-Chief requested the government to accord revised administrative sanction to the Package-9 work for lifting 11.635 TMC of water over 120 days from Mid Manair Reservoir to Upper Manair Reservoir for ₹996.01 crore. Orders to the effect were issued by Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar on Friday.