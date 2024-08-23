Cost of VST flyovers sought to be increased by ₹139 crore

The standing committee meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday accorded the stamp of approval for cost escalation of the VST component of the Strategic Road Development Plan.

The proposal was to revise the cost for the two flyovers proposed in the package from ₹426 crore to ₹565 crore.

While the first level flyover from VST to Indira Park, fabricated in steel, is already in place, the second flyover from Ramnagar to Baghlingampally was shelved after protests by local residents who would lose their properties following its construction.

Officials, when sought clarification, were non-committal about construction of the second flyover, but merely said the flyover too was included in the project cost, and hence, was part of the cost escalation.

The differential ₹139 crore was attributed to variation in costs, costs paid to other agencies for utility shifting, and enhanced GST. The Standing Committee had twice rejected the proposal earlier, alleging irregularities.

Among the seven proposals cleared by the committee on Thursday, was one favouring ‘study tours’ for the corporators to Indian cities. The corporators are to be taken on the tours in batches of 50 each, between September 1 and 30.

The first batch would leave for Delhi-Agra-Jaipur circuit, and the second to Indore and Lucknow. The batch that would leave in the third phase will cover Assam and Guwahati. The committee has approved invitation of tenders for quotations from travel agencies for the job.

Another proposal cleared was to empower the Kukatpally zonal commissioner to hand over the model market building in Bolarum to Vijay Kumar Datla Foundation for skill development training for youth in slum areas, under corporate social responsibility initiative.

It was also resolved to enable the GHMC Commissioner to hand over the Gurunath lake in Serilingampally zone to Malligavad Foundation for maintenance for six months.

