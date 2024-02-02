Cost of Medigadda Barrage escalated by ₹1,350 crore after ‘work completion’

February 02, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The cost of Medigadda Barrage, which suffered structure-threatening damage in October last due to poor quality of work done by the contract agency in the absence of any quality check and supervision by the Irrigation department, was escalated even after ‘completion’ without any basis but with a deliberate aim to benefit the contractor.

It is the new and startling revelation the Vigilance and Enforcement inquiry into the issue stumbled upon as part of the ongoing exercise. The escalation of cost is found to be a whopping 41.5% even after revising the cost once from the initial amount for the administrative approval was given.

“The escalation has cost the exchequer an additional ₹1,353 crore burden as it was re-revised to ₹4,613 crore from ₹3,260 crore, which itself is a revised cost. What’s more shocking is that the cost increase was allowed even after the work completion date,” sources in the investigating agency told The Hindu. They added that it amounts to nothing short of embezzlement of the public money.

Screening of documents seized by the V&E officials during the searches/raids conducted in about 12 Irrigation department offices linked to Kaleshwaram project located in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Mahadevpur and a few other places for three days last month is said to have thrown out evidence into that. The investigating officials have deduced that the documents have revealed three different dates of complete of work — end of tender of end of contract.

The sources explained that three dates found in the documents as the date of completion were — September 10, 2019, February 29, 2020 and March 15, 2021. It is understood that the chairman of L&T had promised to then Chief Minister during a site visit of completing the work by April 15, 2019. True to the promise, the barrage/project was inaugurated on June 21, 2019.

“Mention of different dates of work completion in the documents appears to be deliberate to create confusion and with mala fide intention as there is evidence of any joint inspection of the work completed by the engineers of the contract agency and the department for the formal/official handover of the structure. Without a specific date, even calculating the two years of guarantee period and five years of maintenance period is difficult,” the sources pointed out.

Even in the absence of third party quality audit as is mandatory in the EPC contracts (Medigadda Barrage work is not the contract in EPC system), even small works of ₹1-2 crore worth are given for third party quality check by sending the core cutting samples to labs, but it has not been done in case of Medigadda.