Cos. told to stock adequate seed for alternative crops

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has exhorted the seed companies to procure and stock adequate quantities of seed for alternative crops like pulses and oilseeds for Yasangi (rabi) season.

Crops like groundnut, green gram, black gram, Bengal gram, caster, bajra , seasmum and oil seeds had good potential in the State in Yasangi.

The decision to encourage alternative crops comes in the backdrop of Food Corporation of India announcing that it would not procure paddy during the Yasangi season.

Mr. Somesh Kumar made the request to the seed companies during a meeting with the representatives of 36 seed companies held here on Sunday. He said the district collectors had been asked to hold meeting with agriculture and horticulture departments officials and scientists on Monday to discuss about alternative crops in view of the FCI’s decision.

At the same time, steps should be taken to create awareness among farmers on opting for alternative crops in Yasangi through 2,603 rythu vedikas. Intensive campaign would be taken up for three days from October 27 at cluster level with farmers and agriculture extension officers to encourage alternative crops. The Chief Secretary asked the seed companies to be ready with adequate stocks of seed to meet the demand in the coming days.