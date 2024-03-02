Corruption noose tightens on former CM KCR over Kaleshwaram project, says TPCC leader

March 02, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice-President G. Niranjan stated that the noose of corruption regarding the Kaleshwaram project is tightening around the neck of the former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He also underscored the need for punishment for those involved in mammoth corruption, under the BRS rule, which was disguised as projects and development works.

Speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, the senior Congress leader criticised BRS MLA K. T. Rama Rao’s demand for repairs to the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage, which is the linchpin of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), for providing irrigation to the fields. He reminded that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had warned of the risk of damage to the other blocks. “Since the Annaram and Sundilla barrages, part of the KLIS, were constructed based on the same system, there is a lurking danger for both the barrages as per the NDSA preliminary report,” he said. Further, he noted that KTR had acknowledged that 50 meters of the Medigadda barrage had been damaged.

Mr. Niranjan also ridiculed former Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao for his comments on repairs to the damage to the Medigadda barrage, and allegations over the Congress government. The Congress leader revealed that there were no records of involvement of subcontractors in the barrage construction except L&T.

