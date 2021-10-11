Corruption in PACS in Siddipet, Jangaon alleged

All party leaders urge Civil Supplies Commissioner to order inquiry

A delegation of all parties in Siddipet and Jangoan constituencies represented to the Civil Supplies Commissioner and the Vigilance and Enforcement Directorate seeking an inquiry into the ‘corruption’ in the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and IKP centres in Siddipet and Jangaon districts.

The delegation alleged that the local TRS leaders were involved in corrupt activities creating unknown accounts and transferring money into them in association with millers and businessmen while the farmers were robbed off their money.

The all-party delegation consisting of former MLA Kommuri Pratap Reddy, TPCC general secretary Bandi Sudhakar, P. Agam Reddy, Kommu Narsing Rao, Cheviti Lingam, A.Shashidhar Reddy, B. Bikshapathi and others said that fake track sheets were created in Cheryal PACS by the followers of MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and money to the tune of ₹ 3.22 crore was siphoned off using 65 fake names. The money was deposited in the accounts of TRS leaders in some cases rather than the farmers.

Paddy was under-weighed to the tune of 5 kgs in each bag in Cheryal, Kadavergu and Rasoolabad centres. Similarly, under-weighing was seen in IKP centres in Komuravelli, Cheryal, Maddur and Dhoolmitta mandals. In just one mandal 14 fake track-sheets were created and in each track sheet paddy worth ₹ 5 to 6 lakh is transported. The delegation demanded that the MLA himself should call for an inquiry since his close followers were involved in it.