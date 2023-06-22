‘Corruption even in construction of Martyrs’ Memorial’

June 22, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that BRS Government has committed corruption even in the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused that there were large-scale irregularities in the construction work and the estimated cost was increased at will. “Seeing the Memorial of the Martyrs of Telangana should remind us of their struggles and sacrifices. But Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao used the sacrifices of the martyrs for his political gain. The Chief Minister has been insulting the sacrifices of martyrs by not recognising all the 1,569 people,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy.

Informing that on June 28, 2018, a tender advertisement worth ₹63,75,35,381 was released for its construction, the TPCC president said that the estimated construction cost had increased to ₹127.50 crore, then to ₹158.85 crore and finally the estimated cost reached ₹179.05 crore.

“Why name of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should be put on the stone engravings in the state when the names of all Martyrs are not put on?” asked Mr Revanth Reddy alleging that the Chief Minister has been conspiring to pollute history and Telangana society should realise this. He opined that the sacrifices of hundreds of heroes have been watered down by the Chief Minister.

“There are many defects in the construction of Martyrs’ Stupa. The quality was not maintained even for the stainless steel. There are gaps between the sheets. Stupas built by common people in the forests are intact. The stainless steel used in the Martyr’s Memorial in the heart of the city was proposed to be 8 mm but 4 mm was used,” said Mr Revanth Reddy.